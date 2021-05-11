RCMP were searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

RCMP were searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Lake Country RCMP caught up with a person of interest in a suspicious death from Kootenay National Park.

Police were looking for Philip Toner in relation to the investigation of the death of 35-year-old Brenda Ware. Her body was located May 6 near Radium.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time,” Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section said.

The 41-year-old was located the morning of Tuesday, May 11 by Lake Country RCMP.

“Major crime investigators continue to pursue all avenues of investigation into the suspicious death of Brenda Ware,” Wijayakoon said. “There continues to be no known threat to public safety at this time.”

RCMP continues to urge anybody who has any information about Wares’ death, or can aid investigators in establishing the timeline leading up to her death, to call the Major Crime Unit Information Line at 1-877-987-8477.

RCMP

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)

