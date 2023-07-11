Man sparks police chase after failing to stop at Canadian border in Kootenays

Loaded hand gun found in vehicle after arrest; eight charges laid

A California man is facing charges after allegedly failing to stop at the U.S.-Canadian border near Fernie with a handgun in his vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened on July 9 at the Roosville border. The driver was heading into Canada.

After failing to stop at the border, the vehicle – a blue Nissan Altima with California plates – was located by Elk Valley RCMP travelling east along Highway 3, just pas the Village of Elko.

Police say a traffic stop was attempted, but the driver fled sparking a police chase over two kilometres.

The highway was shut down briefly before the driver was arrested.

During a vehicle search, police say a loaded handgun was found in the foot-well area of the driver’s seat.

Scott Panerio, 37, of Stockton, California, faces eight charges, including flight from police, importing a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as contraventions of the Customs Act.

He remains in police custody awaiting his next court appearance.

Elk Valley RCMP believe this was a isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.



