Man suffering gunshot wounds at Salmon Arm hospital triggers police investigation

RCMP ask public for dash-cam footage of black Ford Bronco later found with bullet holes

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for dashcam footage of a black Ford Bronco believed connected with a shooting. The vehicle was found with bullet holes in it on Monday, May 29, 2023. (File photo)

Police are confident a targeted attack led to a man’s gunshot wounds that sent him to hospital in Salmon Arm.

On Sunday, May 28, Salmon Arm RCMP were called to the Shuswap Lake General Hospital for a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the man was uncooperative with officers and was arrested on outstanding Canada-wide parole violation warrants.

“He has now been turned over to Federal Corrections to answer to his parole violations,” said West.

As officers were dealing with the man at the hospital, police responded to a vehicle fire on a forest service road east of Canoe. West said the car was reported stolen from Alberta, and police are investigating a possible connection with the shooting.

On May 29, Salmon Arm RCMP were alerted to a newer black Ford Bronco with bullet holes. West said the vehicle was located in the area of Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive.

“Police believe that this black SUV was involved in the initial incident,” said West. “Police are confident that this was a targeted attack. The male who was in hospital has known ties to an organized crime group from outside the Salmon Arm area.”

West asked that anyone who may have dash camera video from the area of Harbourfront Drive, or the local hospital, which shows the black Ford Bronco between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on May 28, to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

