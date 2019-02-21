Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Edmonton police are looking for a man accused of sex trafficking, assault and unlawful confinement, who is believed to be heading for B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is wanted in connection to a human trafficking investigation, stemming from an assault on a 19-year-old woman at a hotel in south-central Edmonton around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police alleged Myrthil brought the woman from Ontario to work in the sex trade in Edmonton. Police said it’s believed he was arranging for clients to pay to have sex with her while the two travelled to Edmonton, and while spending upwards of $2,200 on her debit card.

Once at the hotel, it’s alleged he forced the woman to take drugs and assaulted her while holding her captive, but disappeared before police arrived following a 911 call.

He’s believed to now be on his way to B.C. with another woman, also possibly a sex trade worker, travelling in a 2017 black Grand Cherokee with a Quebec licence plate.

Myrthil is described as black, 5’8”, 180 lbs. with a muscular build. His hair is shaven on the side of his head with dreadlocks on the top. He has several tattoos, including “Moneyy” above his left eyebrow, as well as stars under his right eye and the Haiti flag on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers.

