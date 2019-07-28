Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. The bodies of Australian Lucas Fowler, his girlfriend Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and an unidentified man were found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP head to York Landing following tip about B.C. murder suspect sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Manitoba RCMP are sending resources to a small remote community near Gillam following a tip that two B.C. murder suspects may be in the area.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, RCMP said “multiple RCMP resources are being sent to York Landing, MB, to investigate a tip that the two suspects are possibly in, or near, the community.”

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been the subjects of a Canada-wide manhunt since they were declared suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

The Port Alberni men have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck on July 19 and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese on July 15.

York Landing is located about 3.5 hours to the southwest of Gillam, where police previously believed McLeod and Schmegelsky to be. A trip by car is about 200 kilometres long and requires a ferry but locals say about 62 kilometres of train tracks connect the two communities.

Mounties are asking residents to not reveal exact police location.

More to come.

