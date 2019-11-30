David Boltwood, 66. (RCMP handout)

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

RCMP in Kamloops are investigating after the body of a man was found wrapped in a rug near a dumpster Friday afternoon.

Police identified the man Saturday as 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood.

Boltwood, of no fixed address, was last in contact with police on Nov. 4, Mounties said.

Evidence indicates his body was near the dumpsters behind 170 Carson Cres., for roughly five days, or since Nov. 24.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a time line of his whereabouts,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Simon Pillay said. “If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP.”

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s death is a result of criminal behaviour. It is illegal to dispose of human remains.

“To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators,” Pillay said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Haida Gwaii still topping NCRD agenda

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii still topping NCRD agenda

Kwuna vessel, Kun⨱alas Heritage Site/Conservancy, addressing bylaws and more focus of the meeting

Mould stalls supportive housing project in Queen Charlotte

No timeline available of when units will be ready

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Most Read