The Old Massett emergency operations issued a mandatory face mask notice on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Masks mandatory in Old Massett as Haida Gwaii COVID cases total 26

Northern Health says 20 cases recovered, 6 active on the islands as of Aug. 6

The Old Massett emergency operations centre (EOC) issued a mandatory face mask notice on Wednesday (Aug. 5), one day before Haida Gwaii reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The EOC announced that effective immediately and until further notice, masks are mandatory to be worn by Old Massett residents when they are outside of their homes.

However, the notice also asked residents not to pass judgment on others they may see not wearing masks due to pre-existing medical conditions.

“We ask that everyone who has the ability to wear a mask to do so, so we can protect those who are unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions,” the notice said.

ALSO READ: Banding together: Haida Gwaii nurse crafts headbands to save sore ears from mask straps

The next day, on Aug. 6, two new cases of the virus were confirmed on the islands, for a total of 26 since the first case was reported on July 17.

According to Northern Health, 20 of the cases have recovered and six were still active.

ALSO READ: Boon Docs comics illustrate Haida Gwaii health staff ‘Behind the Mask’

Mandatory face masks were in the news throughout the week, with Alberta announcing on Aug. 4 that masks will be required in schools when they reopen in the fall, even as B.C. schools are set to open with no such mandate, and Walmart making masks mandatory for customers across Canada as of Aug. 12.

Eighty-two doctors and dentists also addressed an open letter to Premier John Horgan, health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, calling for the use of mandatory masks in the province.

The group, Masks4Canada, says face coverings should be worn in all indoor spaces outside homes, in public transportation or among crowds.

ALSO READ: Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

ALSO READ: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

ALSO READ: B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOld Massett

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute
Next story
‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

Just Posted

Masks mandatory in Old Massett as Haida Gwaii COVID cases total 26

Northern Health says 20 cases recovered, 6 active on the islands as of Aug. 6

B.C. premier ‘not going to be apologetic’ about closure of Haida Gwaii fishing lodges

Horgan says ‘public health takes the priority’ over business in implementation of travel restriction

B.C. mogul sells Naikoon properties to parks system in $1 million deal

NIHO founder Rudy Nielsen sells 320 acres to BC Parks; Ministry statement expected in ‘coming months’

Regional district proposes closure of unmonitored recycling bins, new depot for Masset

Proposed updates to Solid Waste Management Plan aim to reduce waste on Haida Gwaii, save money

Rainmakers of Haida Gwaii set to perform for Special Woodstock

20th festival will feature musicians with special needs and other bands from around the world

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Canada ‘profoundly concerned’ over China death sentence for citizen in drug case

Police later confiscated more than 120 kilograms of the drug from Xu Weihong’s home

Answers to 5 common questions facing families for the COVID-19 school year

COVID-19 protocols are likely to vary even more at the school board level, and even and school-to-school.

Visitors and non-residents entering closed remote B.C. First Nation’s territories

With limited resources, they say they don’t have any authority or power to enforce the closures

UBC loses appeal on Fisheries Act convictions

BC Supreme Court upholds order to pay $1.55-million fine

Most Read