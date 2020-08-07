Masks mandatory in Old Massett as Haida Gwaii COVID cases total 26

Northern Health says 20 cases recovered, 6 active on the islands as of Aug. 6

The Old Massett emergency operations centre (EOC) issued a mandatory face mask notice on Wednesday (Aug. 5), one day before Haida Gwaii reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The EOC announced that effective immediately and until further notice, masks are mandatory to be worn by Old Massett residents when they are outside of their homes.

However, the notice also asked residents not to pass judgment on others they may see not wearing masks due to pre-existing medical conditions.

“We ask that everyone who has the ability to wear a mask to do so, so we can protect those who are unable to wear a mask due to medical conditions,” the notice said.

ALSO READ: Banding together: Haida Gwaii nurse crafts headbands to save sore ears from mask straps

The next day, on Aug. 6, two new cases of the virus were confirmed on the islands, for a total of 26 since the first case was reported on July 17.

According to Northern Health, 20 of the cases have recovered and six were still active.

ALSO READ: Boon Docs comics illustrate Haida Gwaii health staff ‘Behind the Mask’

Mandatory face masks were in the news throughout the week, with Alberta announcing on Aug. 4 that masks will be required in schools when they reopen in the fall, even as B.C. schools are set to open with no such mandate, and Walmart making masks mandatory for customers across Canada as of Aug. 12.

Eighty-two doctors and dentists also addressed an open letter to Premier John Horgan, health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, calling for the use of mandatory masks in the province.

The group, Masks4Canada, says face coverings should be worn in all indoor spaces outside homes, in public transportation or among crowds.

ALSO READ: Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

ALSO READ: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

ALSO READ: B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Do you have something we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOld Massett