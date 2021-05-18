Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

The province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory Tuesday

Announced Tuesday, May 18 by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory (AP/Steven Senne)

Masks must now be worn all at times inside B.C.’s fitness facilities, even while running on the treadmill or lifting weights.

Announced Tuesday (May 18) by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, the province has added gyms, dance and fitness studios to its list of places where face coverings are mandatory.

“Face shields are not a substitute for a mask as there is an opening below the mouth,” reads a statement from Farnworth, Solicitor General.

“For the purposes of this order, a mask or face covering is defined as a medical or non-medical mask that covers the nose and mouth.”

The legislative change allows police to ticket gym-goers who disobey the order with a $230 fine. All other measures for indoor mask use continue to apply.

People who cannot wear a mask, or who cannot put on or remove a mask without the assistance of others, are exempt.



