Masks recommended on transit across B.C.

Premier John Horgan took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers in July 2020 as masks became required on transit. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Mask wearing is still being recommended past July 1 if you want to ride B.C. transit.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and in alignment with TransLink, BC Transit is recommending the use of face coverings in BC Transit communities across the province beginning Thursday, July 1.

While B.C. moves into Stage 3 of the restart plan, which includes the easing of face mask requirements, BC Transit and TransLink have made the decision that masks will continue to recommend face masks.

“Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers. This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops when the province officially moves to Step 3,” said BC Transit in a press release.

Face masks are no longer required in public indoor areas as of July 1, but they are still recommended for people 12 or older who are not yet fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is not required, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday.

Masks were required on transit starting in August 2020.

The remainder of the transit safety measures remain in place while the restart plan rolls out, said BC Transit in a press release.

These include enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities, protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service, encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick and practicing proper hand hygiene including washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as they update messaging in the transit systems across the province beginning July 1.

READ ALSO: B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order

READ MORE: BC drops restrictions, moves to Stage 3

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.