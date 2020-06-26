FILE - Steve Querengesser, who is on the Haida Gwaii Teachers Association executive, is pictured filming people who participated in the Black Lives Matter solidarity protest on June 14, 2020 in Daajing Giids. An anti-racism event called “Yahk’ii,” which means “truth” in Haida, is planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Masset anti-racism rally set to take place on July 11

The Yahk’ii event, which means ‘truth’ in Haida, will begin at 4 p.m. on the Saturday

The Masset anti-racism rally is now scheduled to take place on July 11.

According to the Yahk’ii Facebook event, which means “truth” in Haida, the rally will begin at 4 p.m. on the Saturday.

There will be a march around Masset starting at the Village of Masset field, followed by an opening ceremony and speeches.

The event also says there will be live music and dancing starting at 6:30 p.m.

Raven Ann Potschka, who is working on the event along with other organizers, posted on June 15 that Jason Camp and the Posers will be playing.

“The Masset community is coming together to host an anti-racism rally that acknowledges the spirit of and holds space for Black Lives Matter,” the event write-up says. “In solidarity [with] BLM, we feel that Indigenous sovereignty and pride are movements we want to represent as we live on unceded traditional Haida territory and value respect for all beings.”

Attendees are asked to wear a face mask and follow physical distancing protocols. Masks will be provided for people who do not have one.

A Black Lives Matter solidarity protest also took place on June 14 in Daajing Giids.

A similar event had been planned for Masset on the same weekend, but it was cancelled out of respect for the community after organizers became aware of a funeral for a Haida elder taking place in Old Massett.

Massetracism

Most Read