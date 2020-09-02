The Village of Masset has completed Community Housing Needs Report, dated July 2020. (Village of Masset Facebook photo)

Masset completes Community Housing Needs Report

Single person families, retired people not well served by current housing stock

The Village of Masset has submitted its completed Community Housing Needs Report to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in the hopes of securing funding.

Chief administrative officer Trevor Jarvis briefed council members on the new report at their regular meeting on Aug. 24, saying “there is a bit of a mismatch in available housing stock versus what people are looking for.”

The report found that there are 462 private dwellings in Masset, of which 79 per cent are considered occupied by permanent residents and 21 per cent (approximately 100) are not being utilized.

Despite a “very large” number of one and two-person households for the population, which decreased to 793 in 2016, most dwellings have three or more bedrooms.

As such, single person families and retired people seem to be demographics that are not well served by the current housing stock.

“We’ll have to come up with strategies to try and address that,” Jarvis said. “We’ll have to figure out what’s available for funding and programs that are out there, and go forward.”

During the discussion, councillor Terry Carty added that he was surprised by the number of houses found to be in need of repair.

According to the 2016 census, 90 households in Masset are in homes requiring major repairs.

Overall, the report found there are 100 Masset households considered to be in “core need” for housing, meaning they are in housing that doesn’t meet their needs due to affordability challenges, major repairs needed or inadequate number of rooms for the family size, and they cannot afford alternative housing options in the community.

“There is plenty of housing inventory to meet current and near future needs, however, the problem is many of the homes require substantial repairs and/or small suites added for single people to live,” one survey respondent said.

Most of Masset’s housing was built before 1980, with the majority being built between 1961 and 1980 by the Department of National Defense.

Masset received $14,955 from the province in August 2019 to assist in the development of the Housing Needs Report.

ALSO READ: Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingMasset

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Just Posted

Major electric vehicle charging network announced

Stations to cover central interior and the northwest

Masset completes Community Housing Needs Report

Single person families, retired people not well served by current housing stock

Haida Gwaii School District reopening two days behind rest of province

Welcoming students back Sept. 14

Connected Coast project leads request extension to 2023

Islanders struggling with slower internet speeds amid pandemic

From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Canada Kelp, a multi-million dollar corporation, whose kelp… Continue reading

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Most Read