Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jonathan Troy Racette (pictured), who is wanted for aggravated assault. (RCMP handout photo)

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jonathan Troy Racette is described as an Indigenous male, 32-years-old, 5’7 and 220 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm and on the backs of both hands.

Residents with any information about Racette or where he might be are asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

“If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area,” the RCMP release said. “Do not confront Jonathan Troy Racette and under no circumstances should you try and apprehend him.”

ALSO READ: Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MassetRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii couple raising funds to avoid Queen Charlotte fish plant closure

GoFundMe started to save Albion Fisheries, which amalgamated with Intercity Packers in April 2019

Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

OUTAGE: Fallen trees leave more than 1,500 Haida Gwaii residents without power

BC Hydro outage since around 11:30 a.m. on June 9 following night of high winds

Sandspit director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

Evan Putterill advocating for Haida Gwaii to follow Restart B.C. plan with 3 to 4-week travel buffer

Haida Gwaii Bike Re-Psych at risk of eviction

Founder received eviction email from VQC; issue to be discussed at June 15 council meeting

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Most Read