Masset RCMP ask for public’s help finding man wanted for aggravated assault

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jonathan Troy Racette (pictured), who is wanted for aggravated assault. (RCMP handout photo)

Residents with any information about Jonathan Troy Racette are asked to call police

The Masset RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Jonathan Troy Racette is described as an Indigenous male, 32-years-old, 5’7 and 220 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left forearm and on the backs of both hands.

Residents with any information about Racette or where he might be are asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

“If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area,” the RCMP release said. “Do not confront Jonathan Troy Racette and under no circumstances should you try and apprehend him.”

ALSO READ: Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MassetRCMP