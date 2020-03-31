Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Masset RCMP executed a search warrant on Friday, March, 13, 2020, in response to complaints of suspicious activity at a residence located in Old Massett Village. (Masset RCMP photo)

Friday the 13th was especially unlucky for multiple people arrested in a Masset RCMP drug bust.

According to a release, officers executed a search warrant in the evening hours of March 13 at an Old Massett Village residence, in response to complaints of suspicious activity.

Quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and illicit cannabis products were located and seized, the release said, along with “a substantial amount of cash and firearms.”

Other seized items included a digital scale and things commonly used for packaging illicit substances.

Multiple arrests were made and charges are pending.

“I’ve been meeting regularly with concerned partners in the community who made it abundantly clear that there is no tolerance for drug activity on Old Massett band lands,” Masset RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Kevin Smith said in the release. “The safety and security of everyone within [the] Masset detachment’s area of responsibility is not just our job, but our passion.”

Anyone with information about this or any crime in the Masset area is asked to call the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

