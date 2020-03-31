Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Officers executed search warrant on March 13 at ‘suspicious’ Old Massett Village residence

Masset RCMP executed a search warrant on Friday, March, 13, 2020, in response to complaints of suspicious activity at a residence located in Old Massett Village. (Masset RCMP photo)

Friday the 13th was especially unlucky for multiple people arrested in a Masset RCMP drug bust.

According to a release, officers executed a search warrant in the evening hours of March 13 at an Old Massett Village residence, in response to complaints of suspicious activity.

Quantities of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and illicit cannabis products were located and seized, the release said, along with “a substantial amount of cash and firearms.”

Other seized items included a digital scale and things commonly used for packaging illicit substances.

Multiple arrests were made and charges are pending.

ALSO READ: Skidegate man arrested following Queen Charlotte RCMP investigation

“I’ve been meeting regularly with concerned partners in the community who made it abundantly clear that there is no tolerance for drug activity on Old Massett band lands,” Masset RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Kevin Smith said in the release. “The safety and security of everyone within [the] Masset detachment’s area of responsibility is not just our job, but our passion.”

Anyone with information about this or any crime in the Masset area is asked to call the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in northwest B.C. home

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsgunsMassetOld MassettRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave

Just Posted

Masset RCMP seize ‘substantial’ amount of guns, cash in Friday the 13th drug bust

Officers executed search warrant on March 13 at ‘suspicious’ Old Massett Village residence

‘It makes people feel cared for’: Haida Gwaii food bank cooks up new freezer meal service

Containers needed for meals for vulnerable people, those in self-isolation amid COVID-19

BC Ferries able to restrict travel for sick passengers

Ferries working on schedule shifts to keep workers safe

Haida Gwaii libraries launch new online sign-up service, 24/7 WiFi

Residents without library cards can now sign up online, access eLibrary

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave

COVID-19 highlights need for changes to workers legislation: Retail Action Network

COVID-19: B.C. universities opt out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

UVic, UBC in-person convocations postponed

New rules issued for B.C. construction projects, work camps for COVID-19

Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada, Trans Mountain and Site C carry on

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Most Read