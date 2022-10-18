Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Safe Surrey Coalition says McCallum won’t accept defeat at this point in time’

Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

RELATED: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

RELATED: Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

BC municipal electionElection 2022

Previous story
PODCAST: Things get real during the demo stage for homeowners
Next story
BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase

Just Posted

Lisa Pineault is the new mayor of Daajing Giids. (Photo: submitted)
Lisa Pineault ousts incumbent in close mayoral race for Daajing Giids Election 2022

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

Emergency crews from police, fire and ambulance services attended a downtown fire in Prince Rupert on May 1. UBCM is calling on the province to take more of a leadership role regarding emergency call services. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Many 911 calls in Prince Rupert are redirected to other centres

Boats moored in Daajing Giids’ harbour June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids candidates share their visions for the village