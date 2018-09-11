Mechanical issue delays BC Ferries sailing to Prince Rupert

Northern Expedition may be delayed for Sept. 11-13 voyage, Sept. 14 sailing pushed back 11 hours

The passengers planning a scenic sail down the Inside Passage on Friday are now being pushed back 11 hours after mechanical issues aboard the Northern Expedition.

On Sept. 11, BC Ferries announced the vessel is having trouble with the turbocharger for its starboard engine. While it can still be safely sailed, it will move several knots slower than usual as it sails between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy from Sept. 11 to the 13th. BC Ferries said it will keep close to its schedule, although may arrive a few hours later than planned.

Darin Guenette, a media relations person for BC Ferries, said the company has ordered parts to fix the issue, and the technical team from Richmond will install them on Friday in Prince Rupert. He added that BC Ferries isn’t 100 per cent sure the parts will arrive on time.

As the summer and winter schedules are changing over this week, there were two southbound sailings scheduled out of Prince Rupert on Friday. The Northern Expedition was supposed to leave at 7:30 a.m., and the Northern Adventure from Haida Gwaii was slotted for 11 a.m. But now, the vessels are being swapped for the work on the Expedition. The 7:30 a.m. sailing is expected to leave on time, but the 11 a.m. voyage is anticipated to leave at 10 p.m. that night instead.

“They’re different enough ships that it does require some work we have to do, adjusting for customers. But it’s the best plan we can come up with to keep to that Friday morning 7:30 sailing,” Guenette said.

The Expedition and Adventure have different cabin sizes, as one has doubles and the other can fit four people. The vehicle capacity is also different.

Guenette said customers affected by the delays can call BC Ferries customer services. The sailing schedule is expected to be back to normal on Sunday, Sept. 16.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel
Next story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Just Posted

Telus to offer cell service in Port Clements this spring

“We’ll be connected to the world,” says Mayor Urs Thomas. “We’re actually now up to the 1990s.”

Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Barge needs to be declared safe before salvage crews can get to work

Haida Gwaii Run Series kicks off this weekend

Sunday is fun day for Haida Gwaii runners this fall. Starting with… Continue reading

Tip-off time for Junior NBA

Masset community coaches to run weekly basketball program for five- to seven-year-olds

Campfire ban lifted on Haida Gwaii

Ban on larger open fires remains in effect

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

Mechanical issue delays BC Ferries sailing to Prince Rupert

Northern Expedition may be delayed for Sept. 11-13 voyage, Sept. 14 sailing pushed back 11 hours

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read