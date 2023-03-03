B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Previous story
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

The Clore River is once again flowing freely after Coastal GasLink finished digging a trench to contain its natural gas pipeline. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Clore River flowing over buried natural gas pipeline

Ridley Island Export Logistics Project has received a passing grade from the Fed's, concluding the environmental assessment review process with the findings the project is not likely to cause significant adverse effects, announced the Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on March 1. (Photo: Supplied)
Feds give environmental review pass to Ridley Island Export Logistic project in Prince Rupert

The Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary School senior boys basketball team beat the Bulkley Valley Christian School in the ‘A’ championship game, crowning them winners of the Northwest zone championship, held at Smithers Secondary School Feb. 24 to 25. (Photo: Tom Grasmeyer)
Haida Gwaii GKNS Breakers win spot in provincial basketball tourney

Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May as Childcare Month in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Coast Mountain College is partnering with local high schools to train early childcare education assistants in a new program which offers credit for high school grad and ECE qualification. Porter Atchison places his painted rock in the rock garden outside city hall to mark May 2021 as Childcare Month, in which the province announced 45 new childcare spaces on May 19 for Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New program qualifies Prince Rupert high school students to be ECE assistants