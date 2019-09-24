Memorandum of Understanding to be signed in Old Massett

Creation of jobs will be the focus of the signing

The Old Massett Village Council and the Industry Training Authority (ITA) will sign a Momorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Old Massett Village Council Hall on Wednesday.

The MOU will address plans to increase education in skilled trades, as well as employment opportunities in Old Massett. The public is invited to attend.

The signing will take place at noon, and will be headed by Donald Edgars, chief councillor of the Old Massett Village Council, and Michael Cameron, director of Indigenous Initiatives with the ITA.

Alex Kurial | Journalist