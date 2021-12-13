Chief Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre is shown at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The federal government, Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces will deliver a formal apology today to victims of military sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Minister apologies to victims of military sex misconduct, says Ottawa failed them

Apologies part of the federal government’s $600-million settlement on multiple class-action lawsuits

Defence Minister Anita Anand apologized to victims of military sexual misconduct on behalf of the federal government Monday, saying Ottawa has long failed to protect those who willingly signed up to protect Canada.

“I apologize to the thousands of Canadians who were harmed because your government did not protect you, nor did we ensure that the right systems were in place to ensure justice and accountability,” she said during the apology, which was streamed online.

“For far too long, your government failed to dedicate enough time, money, personnel and effort to deal with sexual harassment, sexual assault and discrimination based on sex, gender identity and sexual orientation in the military and the department.”

Anand’s address was one of three delivered to those affected by military sexual misconduct, with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre and Jody Thomas, the deputy minister at the Defence Department, also offering apologies on behalf of their respective institutions.

The apologies form a key part of the federal government’s $600-million settlement agreement in relation to several overlapping class-action lawsuits.

The federal Liberal government has faced criticism for not doing enough to address sexual misconduct in the ranks, including allegations against several senior military officers.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was important to make amends with those affected by such inappropriate, and at times illegal, behaviour. He said there is much more for the government to do to eradicate the problem.

Anand promised during the apology: “Things can change, they must change, and they will change. It is our most basic responsibility, our most important task, and my top and absolute priority.”

While the military has been criticized in the past for not doing enough to change its culture, Anand said she believed in the dedication of its current leaders to address the problem.

—Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Urgent reforms needed to military justice system to protect misconduct victims: Fish

Federal PoliticsMilitary

Previous story
Ninja the cat survives Abbotsford flooding, travels almost 20 km to former home
Next story
Trudeau won’t rule out federal intervention in Quebec teacher hijab case

Just Posted

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton