Missed rent payments ‘cause of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

B.C. has announced that renters who were unable to pay their full rent over the past few months due to the pandemic will have until July 2021 to repay any outstanding money owed to their landlord.

The legislation is for renters who weren’t able to pay their rent between March 19 and Aug. 17.

The repayment instalments must begin at least 30 days after the date the plan is given by the landlord to the renter, the province says. It also must give renters until July 2021 for the final repayments to be made, unless the landlord and renter agree to a longer period.

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due. For example, if a repayment plan is delivered to the renter on Aug. 29 and rent is due on the first of each month, the first instalment is due Oct. 1, 2020.

The repayment framework comes just a few days before the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent ends on Aug. 18.

Starting Sept. 1, renters will have to make full payments or risk eviction.

Landlords are prohibited from charging rent increases until December.

