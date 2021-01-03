Ahousaht First Nation.

Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

The search for a Hesquiaht First Nation elder who went missing on Thursday afternoon has ended in tragedy.

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday.

He had reportedly left Ahousaht by boat alone around 3 p.m. on Thursday and was on his way to Hot Springs Cove.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Hesquiaht Chief Councillor Joshua Charleson thanked the Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht and Hesquiaht First Nations as well as the Canadian Coast Guard for their efforts during the two-day search.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the search and rescue efforts have come to an end. Hesquiahts deepest condolences go out to the family and to everyone who is connected. Strength, Love and Prayers to you all,” Charleson wrote. “Thank you to everyone for the thoughts and prayers that were felt by everyone during the last two days…Today is a tough day for the Hesquiaht First Nation and all of Nuu-chah-nulth. We ask that you keep the many family members and friends that have been fortunate enough to have know such a great man in your thoughts and prayers.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

READ MORE: Communities show support as search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day

Canadian Coast GuardDeathTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
First Northwest baby of 2021 born in Hazelton

Yet unamed boy born to Royelle Williams and Shane Skulsh of Kispiox on the afternoon of Jan. 1

Northern Health welcomed the first baby of 2021 on New Year’s Day. (Luma Pimentel/Unsplash)
It’s a boy: First baby of 2021 for Northern Health born in Prince George to Quesnel parents

The baby was born at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. on Jan. 1 at 4:11 a.m.

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament for Feb. 2021 has been cancelled. Port Simpson Strike Force battle the Haida Gwaii team in the 2020 61st ANBT at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament cancelled for Feb. 2021

Future of ANBT tournament in Prince Rupert in jeopardy without tickets sales

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

A design rendering of Canada’s first-ever Tsunami evacuation tower to be built in Haida Gwaii will improve the safety of students and community members in case of a seismic emergency. (image provided by Ministry of Education)
$16.5 million tsunami safety tower and seismic upgrades for Haida Gwaii community

Haida Gwaii will be home to Canada’s first-ever tsunami tower in Masset

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Most Read