Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

A mistrial has been declared in Jamie Bacon’s trial as jurors were unable to reach a verdict Saturday.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Bacon’s case has been adjourned till June 14. No date has been set for a new trial.

This is yet another delay in Bacon’s case, which has seen its start date pushed back three times.

Bacon was on trial for counselling to commit the murder of Person X, whose identity is protected but who is serving time for another crime.

Bacon has been in custody since April 3, 2009.

