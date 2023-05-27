Mock crash staged at B.C. high school serves as cautionary tale

Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. Students look on during the demonstration. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. Students look on at the vehicles before the demonstrated started. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. Student actors took part in the demonstration. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. Student actors took part in the demonstration. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. A student actor looks on at the scene, distraught. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free one of the “occupants.” (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. A student actor gets loaded on to an ambulance. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. A student actor, who played the at-fault driver, takes a breathalyzer test. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins) Emergency crews put on a “mock crash” scenario at Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver Friday (May 26, 2023) to show students just how serious impaired driving and reckless driving can be. (Lauren Collins)

WARNING: This story includes details and visuals that some may find distressing.

As another year of “New” drivers get ready for the summer driving, the North Vancouver RCMP is offering a cautionary tale.

On Friday (May 26), RCMP in partnership with the North Vancouver school district, B.C. Emergency Health Services, fire crews and ICBC demonstrated a mock crash to students outside of Handsworth Secondary School. Student actors from the school took part, playing victims and witnesses.

The scene, which was “fatal,” involved two cars with ‘N’ stickers, with a Tesla having T-boned a Honda Civic. Each car had multiple occupants, with varying injuries and at least one fatality.

From there, Cpl. Paulo Arreaga narrated to the students watching what was going on. A “witness” called 911, fire crews and ambulances arrived on scene.

“All of us prepped for this, in order to showcase in a safe scenario to students, of what a collision might look like and the dangers and risks associated it,” he explained. “We had people taken away in ambulances. Some people were unresponsive. We had witnesses who were distraught. We had a parent come in, yelling, ‘oh my gosh, my child.’”

Arreaga said the hope was that the students would take it seriously.

“Whether it be distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving – especially now that grad season is coming up and summer is coming, we have more people driving around.”

Be aware of your surroundings, how many people you have in the car, and follow the rules of the road, he said.

“This is worst-case scenario. We never ever ever want to see.”

Brooklyn Joly, who played the at-fault driver, said being part of the mock crash really motivated her as a New driver to really pay attention.

Student actor Elina Niky, who portrayed a passenger of the at-fault driver, said she now realizes more of the dangers of driving.

“I’m really realizing now this is real life. An accident can happen in a second and someone’s life can be taken in just a moment.”

