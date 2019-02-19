Late January one of the last modules is moved onto the second storey of a 19-unit apartment building being constructed by BC Housing on 2nd Avenue in Queen Charlotte. (Andrew Hudson)/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Mold shuts down construction at QC supportive housing project

Construction of the new 19-unit modular housing complex in Queen Charlotte has been shut down due to the discovery of mold Feb. 22.

In a public statement the Heritage Housing Society said the prime contractor, ATCO, had sent in engineers who said the mold was in the early stages of growth.

“ATCO has contacted mold remediation experts from the mainland and has given assurances that a professional mold removal team will be flown in to the project and will do everything necessary so that the complex can be certified as 100 per cent mold free. At this time it is unknown how long the remediation process will delay the opening date for the complex.

Once complete the 19 new homes will offer 24/7 support services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The project at 135 Oceanview Dr. is situated on provincially owned property administered by the Ministry of Citizens’ Services, and will be transferred to BC Housing once due diligence is complete.

Completion was originally planned for the end of 2018.

It’s unknown how long the mold will further delay the project but BC Housing said it is still hopeful for its new opening date in the spring.

