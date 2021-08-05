The White Rock Lake wildfire as seen from Monte Lake Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (@Louann - Twitter)

Monte Lake Store burns in White Rock Lake wildfire: Electoral Area chair

New evacuation order in effect for 303 properties, 117 more on alert

The Monte Lake Store is gone as a result of the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control at an estimated 32,500 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops, confirmed a local government representative.

Electoral Area L chairman Kenneth Gillis said Thursday night although he hasn’t heard official word from BC Wildfire Services, he has it on good authority that it’s a total loss.

“I have it on reliable authority that the Monte Lake Store burned to the ground, propane tanks exploding in the process,” he told Black Press, but he’s not sure the extent of the damages beyond that.

Another evacuation order for 303 properties within the Westwold and Monte Lake area that were previously on alert is now in place as of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

An alert for 117 more properties was also issued.

The City of Kamloops followed suit and issued an alert for properties in Campbell Creek, Barnhartvale and Dallas.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for thousands across four municipal jurisdictions and the Okanagan Indian Band, Thursday night, and residents are reminded to adhere to the orders.

RCMP and BC Wildfire Service personnel continue a tactical evacuation for those who have chosen to stay despite the evacuation orders.

“When we knock on your door with an evacuation alert, that’s the time to prepare,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a tweet. “When we knock on the door with an evacuation order, it is time to go.”

Gillis said those who disobeyed orders have caused a lot of frustration in a terrifying situation, echoing the sentiments of other agencies.

BC Wildfire Services incident commander Scott Rennick said people were given ample notice to evacuate.

“But those who chose to stay put my staff at tremendous risk in the path of the fire to get them out of harm’s way,” he said. “Do not put my people in the position that some others did today.”

Highway 97 between Falkland and Monte Lake is closed. The turnoff to Vernon from Kamloops is blocked off and all motorists are asked to avoid using backroads to access the evacuation zone.

Heavy traffic from other travellers in the area slowed evacuations, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“Evacuees are being impeded by congestion and other drivers attempting to get around the road closures.”

Detours are currently available via Highway 97A, Highway 97B and Highway 1. There is no estimated time of reopening.

BC Wildfire Services said in its 7 p.m. update the wildfire continues to display “extremely vigorous surface and active crown fire.”

READ MORE: Structural loss reported in Monte Lake due to White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Temporary access permits planned for evacuated Falkland property owners

