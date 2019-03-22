Montreal priest stabbed while celebrating morning mass

A Catholic priest has been stabbed as he was celebrating mass this morning at Montreal’s St. Joseph’s Oratory.

Montreal police say a 911 call was placed at around 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the landmark church, a male suspect was already detained by security guards.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says the victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body and was taken to hospital.

The suspect will be questioned by police this morning.

The diocese of Montreal identified the injured priest as Rev. Claude Grou, the Oratory’s rector.

According to police, Grou was celebrating mass when a man suddenly approached him and attacked him with a knife.

The Canadian Press

