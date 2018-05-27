More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Allie Lake fire northwest of Kamloops is now estimated to be at about 2,700 hectares.

“Again, that’s just more accurate mapping. We were up there today and took a look at things. It hasn’t grown significantly,” said Heather Rice, fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service.

Rice said they are still seeing active winds within the perimeter and that winds created more smoke and activity. However, she said there was no growth.

“It’s a very spotty fire, there’s a large area within the perimeter that hasn’t even burned. There is still a lot of active fire and we’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon,” said Rice.

She also said she would like to remind people the area is restricted.

ORIGINAL POST: There are now 130 firefighting personnel on the Allie Lake wildfire scene. The BC Wildfire Service also has a new estimate on the fire’s size.

“We have a new estimate of the fire that actually has reduced the size but that’s simply because it’s a more accurate estimate,” said Heather Rice, fire information officer.

The new estimate is 2,020 hectares.

Rice also said winds picked up yesterday, challenging the efforts of the firefighters. Air skimmers were brought out to assist helicopter bucketing on the north flank of the fire.

The weather forecast for May 27 is very similar with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon and can possibly reach 50 kilometres an hour coming from the southwest.

“So that will continue to possibly push the fire in a northeasterly direction but we are forcing our efforts on that northeastern head of the fire to try and keep it at its current size,” said Rice.

There is still a restriction in place, as well as evacuation alerts and orders.

RELATED (May 26): Allie Lake wildfire still out of control at 2,200 hectares

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii welcomes Hope in the Darkness

Holding a Sangan River walking stick, Bob Campbell set out from Old… Continue reading

X̱aad Kil office opens in Old Massett

More than anyone else, Blanche Bell speaks Haida with her children, who… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — May 25, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Gwaii Haanas Report: Herring spawn and burrowing murrelets are telltale signs of spring

By Victoria Leslie As the storm season slows down, life begins to… Continue reading

Village of Masset gets set to manage local harbour

The idea was a long time in dock, but it’s nearly ready… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Most Read