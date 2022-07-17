The DFO released the northern Salmon Integrated Fisheries Management Plan on July 8, which includes additional closures for the 2022-2023 year. Fishers in June 2021 unloading catch in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More fishery closures planned by DFO under salmon management plan

Low returns were

Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s (DFO) Northern BC salmon management plan will take a precautionary approach to manage fisheries, including increased closures for the 2022-2023 year, stated a July 8 news release.

The Integrated Fisheries Management Plan report stated that environmental trends, including high river temperatures, suggest salmon productivity will be below average this year. Salmon productivity refers to the number of adult salmon produced per adult spawning fish.

As a result, key changes in the plan include extra closures throughout the northern Pacific region.

There will be sockeye closures, additional management actions on the Kwinageese and Skeena rivers, and triggers for recreational sockeye fishing at Meziadin Lake.

For Chinook, there will be added closures on the Skeena and Fraser rivers and later starts for fisheries on these waterways.

For Coho, there will be an increase in management actions to decrease the exploitation of the fish, including a more extended-term closure of a mixed-stock Coho-directed fishery in Area F.

The plan report stated that between February and May, the DFO sought feedback on their proposed approach from First Nations, recreational and commercial harvesters and conservation organizations

Comments from the DFO were not available at the time of publication.

READ MORE: DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Chinook salmon protectionFisheries and Oceans CanadaSkeena river

Previous story
Second coyote attack in two weeks reported in B.C. community
Next story
Ottawa exploring criminal reform as Liberal MP tables bill on long-term care neglect

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The province of B.C. has signed a compliance agreement with CGL to protect the waterways along the pipeline route. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. signs compliance agreement with Coastal GasLink to protect waterways along pipeline

The DFO released the northern Salmon Integrated Fisheries Management Plan on July 8, which includes additional closures for the 2022-2023 year. Fishers in June 2021 unloading catch in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
More fishery closures planned by DFO under salmon management plan

Coast Funds support First Nations stewardship of the Great Bear Rainforest through a conservation fund. (Photo: Andrew S. Wright)
First Nation members receive equal vote to government members in Coast Funds

Unite Here Local 40 has been ordered to pay Civeo Corporation $500,000 for defamatory statements against the company. (Civeo Photo)
Unite Here Local 40 ordered to pay Civeo $500,000 for defamation