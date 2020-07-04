FILE - A view through the trees on the Pesuta Trail in Naikoon Provincial Park. On Friday, July 3, 2020, the Council of the Haida Nation announced that some protected areas, parks and trails on Haida Gwaii were reopening for local day use.

More parks, trails and protected areas reopen for local day use on Haida Gwaii

Council of the Haida Nation announced more reopenings on Friday, July 3

The Council of the Haida Nation announced on Friday (July 3) that more parks and trails have reopened for local day use on Haida Gwaii, as well as some protected areas.

In the Naikoon Provincial Park, the Tow Hill trail and site, Agate Beach, Tlell River/Pesuta Trail and Misty Meadows beach have all reopened for local day use. The Cape Fife and White Creek trails have been reopened to local day use, too, as previously reported.

The Pure Lake Provincial Park has also now reopened to day use for island residents.

A full list of protected areas, parks and trails that have reopened is included below.

ALSO READ: Naikoon Provincial Park partially reopens for day use on two trails

Naikoon

  • Tow Hill trail and site
  • Agate Beach
  • Cape Fife
  • White Creek Trail
  • Tlell River/Pesuta Trail
  • Misty Meadows beach access

Pure Lake

Tlall

  • Anvil Trail

Damaxyaa

  • Louise Dover Trail

Kunxalas

  • Gray Bay
  • Secret Cove Trail

Yaguun Gandlaay/Kamdis

  • Golden Spruce Trail

Yaaguun Suu

  • Yakoun Lake Trail

Duu Guusd

  • Bonanza Beach trail
  • Gregory Beach trail
  • Conehead
  • Riley Creek trail

Provincial parks were shut down over the Easter weekend to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many other provincial parks reopened for day use earlier, on May 14.

ALSO READ: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

A July 1 post on social media said Gwaii Haanas remained closed. The Observer has reached out for more information.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

parks

More parks, trails and protected areas reopen for local day use on Haida Gwaii

Council of the Haida Nation announced more reopenings on Friday, July 3

Most Read