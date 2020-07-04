More parks, trails and protected areas reopen for local day use on Haida Gwaii

The Council of the Haida Nation announced on July 3 that more parks and trails have reopened for local day use on Haida Gwaii, as well as some protected areas.
In the Naikoon Provincial Park, the Tow Hill trail and site, Agate Beach, Tlell River/Pesuta Trail and Misty Meadows beach have all reopened for local day use. The Cape Fife and White Creek trails have been reopened to local day use, too, as previously reported.
The Pure Lake Provincial Park has also now reopened to day use for island residents.
A full list of protected areas, parks and trails that have reopened is included below.
Naikoon
- Tow Hill trail and site
- Agate Beach
- Cape Fife
- White Creek Trail
- Tlell River/Pesuta Trail
- Misty Meadows beach access
Pure Lake
Tlall
- Anvil Trail
Damaxyaa
- Louise Dover Trail
Kunxalas
- Gray Bay
- Secret Cove Trail
Yaguun Gandlaay/Kamdis
- Golden Spruce Trail
Yaaguun Suu
- Yakoun Lake Trail
Duu Guusd
- Bonanza Beach trail
- Gregory Beach trail
- Conehead
- Riley Creek trail
Provincial parks were shut down over the Easter weekend to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Many other provincial parks reopened for day use earlier, on May 14.
A July 1 post on social media said Gwaii Haanas remained closed. The Observer has reached out for more information.
Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.