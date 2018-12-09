Another windstorm expected Monday, causing ferry delay

With another windstorm expected to hit Haida Gwaii on Monday afternoon, BC Ferries is delaying sailings on the Haida Gwaii/Prince Rupert ferry.

The Northern Expedition is leaving Prince Rupert at 10 p.m. Sunday as scheduled, and is expected to arrive at Skidegate Landing by 6 a.m. Monday.

But the next sailing to Prince Rupert will be delayed until 10 p.m. Monday night. Another sailing will leave Prince Rupert at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, with the return sailing leaving Skidegate Landing at 10 p.m. the same day.

Environment Canada warns that southeast winds of over 90 km/h are expected over exposed coastal areas of Haida Gwaii and the North Coast by early Monday afternoon.

Similar warnings were issued for Haida Gwaii on Friday and Saturday, when strong winds grounded flights and nearly toppled a tree over the highway in Tlell.

For updates, check Environment Canada’s weather alerts webpage and the service notices posted on BC Ferries’ Haida Gwaii ferry schedule.

