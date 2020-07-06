More than $1.2 million announced for Masset water treatment plant upgrades

Residents of Masset, Old Massett to benefit from $1,241,500 in joint provincial-federal funding

North Beach is pictured in this Creative Commons photo. On Friday, July 3, 2020, more than $1.2 million in joint provincial-federal funding was announced for water treatment plant upgrades that will benefit residents of Masset and Old Massett. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

More than $1.2 million in joint provincial-federal funding has been announced for upgrades to the treatment plant that supplies potable water to Masset and Old Massett.

According to a release on July 3, the community of Masset will be receiving $1,241,500 to upgrade chemical systems, piping, mixing tanks and metering pumps, as well as replace electrical systems and controls, and install a backup generator, analytical equipment, and a secondary containment system for liquid chemicals.

Village of Masset chief administrative officer Trevor Jarvis told the Observer the hope is to complete the majority of the project over the winter months.

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said people in Masset and Old Massett will benefit from clean, safe drinking water thanks to the grant money.

“This funding from the provincial and federal governments is an important investment in Haida Gwaii’s infrastructure,” Rice said in an emailed statement. “This upgrade will extend the life of Masset’s water treatment plant by decades, and ensure that it continues to supply high-quality water to the people that rely on it.”

The funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities through the first intake of Community, Culture and Recreation and Rural and Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a provincial-federal cost-sharing program that makes investments in community and green infrastructure.

Funding was also announced for more than 20 other infrastructure projects in Northern B.C. last Friday.

On the list of successful applicants were Alexis Creek First Nation, Salteau First Nation, Doig River First Nation, Nuxalk First Nation, Lhtako Dene First Nation, Fort St. John, Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, Prince George, Central Coast Regional District, Fraser Lake, Valemount, McBride, Granisle, Kitimat-Stikine, Kitsumkalum Indian Band, Nisga’a Village of Gitwinksihlkw, Prophet River First Nation, Taku River Tlingit First Nation, Telkwa, Tl’etinqox First Nation, Vanderhoof and West Moberly First Nations.

Projects range from a Saulteau First Nations Community Cultural Building, the construction of a new aquatic centre in Prince George, a wastewater lagoon expansion project in Fraser Lake, construction of a health facility to promote healing through equine-based programs at Tl’etinqox First Nation to the construction of a permanent all-season gathering space in Fort St. John.

A complete list of successful applications is available on the Government of Canada website.

— With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski

