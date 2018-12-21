A fallen fence in Ladysmith yesterday afternoon is a more ordinary example of the sort of widespread property damage caused across the Island by yesterday’s windstorm (Gerry Beltgens photo)

More than 160,000 remain without power after B.C. storm

BC Hydro working around the clock in the wake of most severe windstorm in years

Many people on B.C.’s south coast woke up in the cold and dark Friday morning after one of the most severe storms in years.

BC Hydro reported about 160,000 customers were still without power, including 63,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 87,000 on Vancouver Island.

“Due to the extent of the damage, many customers will be without power overnight, and for some customers it could be days,” BC Hydro said on its website.

“All available crews and resources will be working around the clock until all damage is repaired.”

Hardest hit areas include Duncan and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, and White Rock, Surrey and Langley in the Lower Mainland.

In White Rock, officials will be providing an update sometime Friday on the extent of damage to the city’s iconic pier after it broke into two because of crushing waves and loose boats.

WATCH: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

READ MORE: One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Priority repairs include damage that presents an immediate danger like live wires across roads or near homes, as well as restoring circuits to critical services like hospitals.

From there, BC Hydro will make repairs to high-voltage transmission lines and substations as this will bring the most customers back as quickly as possible.

– with files from Black Press Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
London’s Gatwick Airport resumes flights after 24-hour drone chaos
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

Just Posted

Family of Cameron Kerr makes second public appeal

“The nightmares and images of Cameron’s last moments haunt me every day,” says mother

Less bite, more polite: Group outlines role for Haida Gwaii animal officer

If all Haida Gwaii communities adopt a common bylaw to protect animals… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink turned away by Gitdumden checkpoint

First Nations LNG Alliance stress cooperation as CGL unable to deliver interim injunction.

Lack of urgency from the Liberals on tanker ban: Cullen

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen Q & A on Bill C-48 and the Eagle Spirit pipeline project

After several storms, Haida Gwaii looks set for Christmas calm

The coast is finally clear and the ferries underway. After a major… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s ‘Top 5’ favourite things

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

More than 160,000 remain without power after B.C. storm

BC Hydro working around the clock in the wake of most severe windstorm in years

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change costs

Staff and contractors in Victoria have been crunching the numbers on climate change costs and it’s not looking good, the coastal city’s mayor says.

China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment

China called the U.S. arrogant and selfish on Friday after it charged two Chinese citizens with stealing trade secrets.

U.S. government careens toward shutdown after Trump’s wall demand

The White House said Trump will not travel to Florida on Friday as planned for the Christmas holiday if the government is shutting down.

Grocers transforming themselves to adapt to shifting consumer demands

Canadian grocers doubled down on transforming themselves into destinations for time-strapped shoppers this year.

No letup for Trudeau as difficult 2018 gives way to wild election year

Trudeau’s Liberals and Scheer’s Conservatives are the main competitors as they head into playoff season.

Most Read