An RMCP aerial photo of the blockade near Port Renfrew. (RCMP photo)

An RMCP aerial photo of the blockade near Port Renfrew. (RCMP photo)

More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Mounties say they arrested more than two dozen people on southern Vancouver Island as officers enforce a court injunction ordering the removal of blockades set up to protest old-growth logging.

Skirmishes have been ongoing since Monday at the Caycuse blockade on McClure forest service road near Cowichan.

Activists had raised alarm that logging activity was starting up while two tree sitters were still protesting nearby. Police Saturday extracted and arrested the individuals. One tree-sitter used a zip line to evade arrest for some hours, but was eventually arrested.

Activists and media have also raised questions about the legality of a media exclusion zone, where journalists are kept at a distance that’s determined by police.

Westward near Port Renfrew, six people were arrested Saturday at the blockade there. Mounties say after the initial arrests a group formed around midday, blocking traffic along the road and resulting in the arrest of roughly 25 people.

There are five blockades or encampments on the Teal-Jones tree farm licence area.

READ MORE: Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek Watershed blockade

Activists say Tzeporah Berman, one of the organizers of the 1990s “War in the Woods” protest against old-growth logging, was arrested during the police sweep.

Mounties say those arrested were offered the opportunity to leave or be arrested.

Activists say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C. and Fairy Creek is the last unprotected, intact old-growth valley on southern Vancouver Island.

Since enforcement began May 17 police say they have arrested 59 people, mostly for breaching the injunction and some for obstruction. RCMP are also recommending two people be charged with possession of stolen property, and one for assaulting a police officer.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

READ MORE: Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryprotestRCMP

Previous story
Manitoba premier asks U.S. government to let states ship vaccines across border
Next story
Canadian troops lining up in droves to be vaccinated with 85% receiving one dose

Just Posted

Safe Boating Week runs from May 22 to 28 with the May holiday weekend at the start of it. NorthCoast residents are reminded to use safe and responsible boating practices, Canadian Safe Boating Council Asia don May 19. Boats in Prince Rupert were coated in snow in April. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Boaters are reminded to be safe and responsible

Safe Boating Awareness Week and holiday weekend coincide

BC Ferries issued a reminder on May 17 that there will be no additional sailings over the Victoria Day weekend and that travel is limited to essential reasons only. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No additional holiday weekend sailings

BC Ferries reminds travellers health orders are in place for essential travel only

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

Most Read