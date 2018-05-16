Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

The mother of a Victoria man not seen since last summer is in Chilliwack Wednesday to plead for information from the public.

Yannick Myers is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man. He is 180 centimetres tall (5’9”), weighing about 86 kilograms (175 lbs)), with blue eyes and dirty blond or light brown hair. He has a scar on his upper lip and he often wears a full beard.

He has not been seen on Vancouver Island since June 26 and he was last seen in Chilliwack on July 14.

“Yannick went missing 10 months ago. It is out of character for him to not give us news of his whereabouts,” said his mother Diane Gaudette who is from Terrebonne, Quebec. “We are very worried.”

Yannick’s sister said she knows he worked in Chilliwack but she wasn’t sure where. She added that he never went more than three weeks without contacting their mother, nor did he ever forget her birthday in early October.

Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team officers continue to pursue all leads in their search for Yannick. Evidence gathered by investigators indicate Yannick left Chilliwack last July to travel to Vancouver Island.

“The Chilliwack RCMP remain in contact with the family throughout our investigation,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Someone knows where Yannick is and Chilliwack RCMP and his family are reaching out to those persons or Yannick to contact us.”

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Yannick Myers is urged to contact their local police department or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

