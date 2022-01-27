A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border. The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the international border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border. The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the international border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify 4 found dead near U.S. border

U.S. officials have said the four are believed to be family who became separated from a group

Mounties say autopsies have begun to try to identify four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.

The bodies of a man, a woman, a teen and a baby were discovered Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man. RCMP have said it’s believed they froze to death.

U.S. officials have said the four are believed to be family members who became separated from a larger group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

Steve Shand, 47, from Florida, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling. He appeared in court in St. Paul, Minn., earlier this week and was released on an appearance bond.

Police in Gujarat, a state in western India, said officers there are investigating whether those who died are a missing family from that region.

A relative of that family in India told The Canadian Press that authorities there have collected DNA to try to confirm the connection.

Amritbhai Vakil said four of his relatives — a man and a woman in their 30s, a teen girl and a young boy — left for Canada more than 10 days ago from the village of Dingucha. They have not been heard from since, he said.

Mounties said Wednesday that identification is still pending. Indian consular officials arrived in Manitoba last week to help.

In India, Ashish Bhatia, director general of police in Gujarat, said investigators are looking at how the four who died travelled and who may have helped them.

Bhatia said authorities in India are aware of people travelling to Canada and other countries in an effort to get to the U.S.

“This has been going on (for) years,” he said. “It’s a very old phenomenon.”

RELATED: Winter weather, vast expanse make patrolling Canada-U.S. border a daunting challenge

Crime

Previous story
5 arrested for ignoring COVID-19 rules at Creston hockey game
Next story
VIDEO: Northern B.C. man dead after bridge crash between pickup, transport truck near Chilliwack

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC said in a statement they have issued previous orders regarding the control of harmful airborne dust and accumulations. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC slaps Rio Tinto with $680K fine for high-risk violation caused by airborne contaminants

Mayor Lee Brain accepts an $800,000 cheque from Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest CEO, outside CityWest’s office in Prince Rupert.
City of Prince Rupert receives $800,000 payment from CityWest

Troy Donovan Edinger-Moody is currently wanted for a break and enter and failing to comply with a release order. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted: Troy Edinger-Moody

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally