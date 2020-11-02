MP Bachrach denounces bill to repeal North Coast oil tanker moratorium

“The people of northwest BC will rise up once again to defend our coast”: Bachrach

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is standing up to a Private Member’s Bill aimed at repealing the North Coast Oil Tanker Moratorium.

Bill C-229, “An act to repeal certain restrictions on shipping,” was tabled Oct. 28 by Edmonton-Centre Conservative MP James Cumming.

Bachrach said he was strongly opposed to the bill and questioned the timing of re-opening a debate on oil pipelines and tanker traffic in the midst of a pandemic.

“For the people of the Northwest, this issue has been settled for decades. I’m looking to my colleagues in the House to recognize that fact once again and vote down this bill,” Bachrach said.

“Suffice to say, while there are many other pressing issues facing us right now, I have no doubt that if need be, the people of Northwest BC will rise up once again to defend our coast.”

Read the full story in the Nov. 12 issue of The Northern View