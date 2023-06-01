Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron, middle, co-chair a Metis National Council meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Métis leaders want introduction, passage of self-government legislation this spring

Liberals have about a month to go before the House of Commons is set to rise for summer

The president of the Métis National Council says leaders are urging the Liberal government to introduce and pass self-government legislation this spring.

Cassidy Caron made the comment at the start of a meeting in Ottawa between ministers and Métis leaders, co-chaired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday (June 1).

The council is comprised of Métis leaders from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Ontario.

Caron says the nations have been working to sign self-government agreements and “eagerly look forward to the introduction and passage of Métis self-government implementation legislation in Parliament this session.”

The Liberals have about a month to go before the House of Commons is set to rise for summer, and the government already has nine priority bills it wants passed.

Advancing Métis self-governance was among the Indigenous-related promises Trudeau made in the 2021 federal election campaign.

The Canadian Press

