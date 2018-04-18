Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson in both directions just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Muddy water is still flowing through the slide area.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of reopening.

There is no detour available in the immediate area however, light vehicles can take Pass Creek Road to the junction with Highway 6 to avoid the slide area. Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 3 over the Bombi Pass.

Any transit passengers travelling between Castlegar and Nelson are asked to make alternative transportation plans as transit service is undetermined at this time.

The RDCK has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to support all agencies involved and is working alongside the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO) and geotechnical engineers to assess the situation. Information from the assessment will be used to determine if further action, such as an evacuation, is needed.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

