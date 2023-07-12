Off-duty cops rescue 3 after fatal multi-vehicle crash near Revelstoke

The incident occurred near Griffin Lake around 1 p.m.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

Highway 1 is open after two people were killed and three were injured following a fatal collision near Revelstoke Wednesday afternoon (July 12).

According to RCMP, the collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. near Three Valley Gap, 25 km west of Revelstoke.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene to two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

Two of the victims died at the scene, while three others were receiving first aid from bystanders.

Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP said two off-duty police officers witnessed the collision and sprang into action to pull three people from one of the vehicles before it went up in flames.

“It was an absolute display of bravery by these career first responders,” said Dodds.

One person was transported to hospital by air ambulance, while two others left the scene by BC Ambulance.

The Revelstoke Fire Department also responded and extinguished the vehicle blazes.

RCMP collision analysts and the BC Coroners Service remain on scene. Revelstoke RCMP Victims Services Unit is also available at the scene to speak with witnesses.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and the names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Highway 1 has reopened, but travellers should expect delays due to congestion.

✅OPEN #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of #Revelstoke has cleared, and all lanes are now available. Continue to expect long delays due to congestion (pictured). https://t.co/vyLkwI1guy pic.twitter.com/ZqRgt8rBmk — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 13, 2023

South of Revelstoke, the Shelter Bay to Galena Bay ferry is experiencing significant delays as well. Expect delays of up to three hours if using that route.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on-line at bccrimestoppers.com.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly burst into flames following a collision west of Revelstoke.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what injuries there are as a result.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions, causing severe traffic delays in the City of Revelstoke.

There is no detour available. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to a vehicle incident.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake due to a vehicle incident. Emergency crews are on scene. No detour is available. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/SCT7VWcggB — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2023

The incident occurred near Griffin Lake, which almost 30 km west of Revelstoke around 1 p.m. Wednesday (July 12). The closure is halting traffic in both directions, and DriveBC said no detour is available. Emergency vehicles are on scene.

The last update was after 1 p.m., but the next one isn’t expected until 3 p.m.

