"Call Across The Sea" was inspired by the architecture and people of Fogo Island, Newfoundland (Town of Creston).

Multiple public art pieces vandalized in Creston; 3 masked suspects at large

One of the pieces, Call Across the Sea, was created by Fraser Valley resident Jim Unger

Creston RCMP are looking for three masked suspects who vandalized a newly installed art piece – in what appears to be a string of destruction targeting public art in the community.

Police say the vandalism, in the form of spray paint, happened on July 15 at 10:30 p.m. The particular piece, titled Call Across the Sea, is located in the 1000 block of Canyon Street.

RCMP say an extensive patrol was conducted in the area, but the suspects remain at large.

The artwork was created by Abbotsford artist Jim Unger, and installed in Creston’s Downtown Walkthrough after 83 members of the community voted to put it there. The piece, originally acquired by the Creston Valley Public Art Connection, was inspired by the architecture and people of Fogo Island, Newfoundland.

Call Across the Sea wasn’t the only art piece in Creston that was vandalized.

READ MORE: Kootenay Gallery of Art welcomes new curator, announces summer exhibits

Located at Millenium Park, Salmon Dance was damaged so beyond repair that the town was forced to contact the original artist, the Town of Creston said in a statement earlier this week.

The Dragon on Main Street was also vandalized.

“The Creston Valley Public Art Connection works hard towards enhancing our town’s beauty by bringing these magnificent art pieces to our valley. Then, the Town of Creston installs them for public appreciation,” the Town said on Facebook.

“It’s disheartening to witness the recurrence of such incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creston RCMP.

