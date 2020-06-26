Naikoon Provincial Park partially reopens for day use, camping

FILE - A “closed” sign is pictured on Monday, May 18, 2020 outside of the entrance to the Pesuta Shipwreck Trail, part of the Naikoon Provincial Park. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the park partially reopened to day use and camping. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer file)

The Naikoon Provincial Park has partially reopened to day use and camping.

According to a spokesperson for the B.C. Ministry of Environment, the park reopened for day use and camping on June 17, but not all of the park is open.

The spokesperson said Cape Fife and White Creek Trail are open for day use only and there is still no camping allowed at the Cape Fife Shelter.

ALSO READ: Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

Provincial parks were shut down over the Easter weekend to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many other provincial parks reopened for day use earlier, on May 14.

At the time of publication, the BC Parks website said the Pure Lake Provincial Park remained fully closed.

The Council of the Haida Nation travel ban for non-residents was also still in place.

ALSO READ: Investigation into Naikoon logging finds no fault with BCTS

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.