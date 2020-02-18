Nanaimo’s Curtis Wright won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Nanaimo’s newest millionaire wants to buy a deluxe fridge, and he’ll have plenty of cash left over to make sure it’s fully stocked.

B.C. Lottery Corporation announced today that Curtis Wright is a $1 million winner after matching all 10 numbers in the Lotto 6/49’s Feb. 15 draw.

The lotto corporation notes that winners sometimes splurge on a car or vacation, but Wright wants to buy a top-of-the-line refrigerator.

“I have it all picked out, it’s a $16,000 fridge that I’ve wanted for a while,” Wright said in the release, adding that he’ll put the rest away into savings for now.

Wright bought the winning ticket at the Esso convenience store at the corner of Uplands Drive and Rutherford Road. He’s a regular lotto player, saying he tries his luck at least once a month, but was particularly motivated by the Feb. 15 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw with its guaranteed prizes.

“I saw the ad for the Super Draw with the ‘OMG’ campaign on Saturday, a half hour before the draw,” Wright said. “I went out and bought the ticket about ten or 15 minutes before the draw.”

For more information about playing the lotto, visit http://playnow.com. To learn more about the games and find support around problem gambling, visit http://gamesense.com.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
