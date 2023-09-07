Bert a racing pigeon from Nanaimo was returned home after showing up near Williams Lake. (BCSPCA Williams Lake photo)

Bert a racing pigeon from Nanaimo was returned home after showing up near Williams Lake. (BCSPCA Williams Lake photo)

Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off course near Williams Lake

Bert was released on Aug. 17 from home

After flying an estimated 743 km off course, a racing pigeon from Nanaimo named Bert was recently returned home, thanks to the efforts of a good Samaritan near Williams Lake.

When the BCSPCA Williams Lake Branch received Bert from the good Samaritan they researched his leg band to find his owners.

“Bert has had an adventure that took him far from home,” noted the branch in a Facebook post. “He was released on Aug. 17 and somehow found himself 743 km from where he was supposed to end up.”

Branch manager Liz Dighton said Bert was found in the Dog Creek First Nation area, south of Williams Lake.

“He showed up in someone’s yard and they scooped him up and brought him to us,” Dighton said, confirming the likelihood of the branch receiving a racing pigeon is few and far between.

The leg band had a reference number to the Canadian Racing Pigeon Union website and from there Dighton said, they were able to contact the Nanaimo chapter who then reached out to the owner who then contacted the Williams Lake BCSPCA.

“That was all because of the permanent ID on the leg band,” Dighton said.

The owner made arrangements for a friend to pick up Bert and on Aug. 24 he embarked on his journey home.

Racing pigeons are well-handled, and that was what caught the people who found him’s attention when they found him, Dighton said.

“He really wanted to be with someone. He was thirsty, tired and hungry. He found humans that could hopefully help him and these ones certainly did.”

Dighton said the story is a good plug for racing pigeon owners to keep the information up-to-date on their permanent ID.

Racing pigeons are trained to return to their home loft when released at various distances and to enter the loft through the trapdoors.

Editor’s note: This story was updated after an interview with the BCSPCA Williams Lake Branch.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
follow us on Twitter

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at the Williams Lake Tribune. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

BCSPCANanaimoWildlifeWilliams Lake

Previous story
Baby dies after struck by vehicle in Kamloops driveway
Next story
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

Just Posted

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross enjoys a bike ride on Sept. 16, 2020. Almost a year later, a cycling accident would result in short-term memory loss, prompting him to seek community support to recall recent events. (Peter Versteege photo)
B.C. MLA Ellis Ross suffers memory loss following bike incident