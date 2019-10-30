Nanaimo RCMP released a surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly stole underwear on two separate incidents last month at My Undies on Commercial Street. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

An “underwear thief needs to be identified,” say Nanaimo RCMP.

Police issued a press release Wednesday asking for the public’s help in determining who allegedly stole several pairs of underwear from a downtown shop in two separate instances.

Police allege the same woman stole men’s Saxx underwear on Sept. 13 and Sept. 16 from My Undies on Commercial Street.

The suspect is white, slim, medium height, with dyed orange hair. She was wearing a camouflage jacket in the photo provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

