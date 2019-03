Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after seven years

Nathan Cullen will not be seeking re-election.

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP made the announcement Friday afternoon beside the Bulkley River in Smithers.

Voted by his colleagues across party lines as parliamentarian of the year, Cullen was a veteran of the NDP caucus. He joins fellow NDP MP Murray Rankin from Victoria in a growing line of party members choosing not to run.

According to Cullen, some prominent people from northwest B.C. are considering taking a run at his seat.