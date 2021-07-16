New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5% to 282,070 units in June compared to 286,296 in May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts slowed in June.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5 per cent to 282,070 units in June compared with 286,296 in May.

The annual pace of urban starts fell 1.8 per cent in June to 251,190 as the pace of starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 0.6 per cent to 191,085.

Starts of single-detached urban homes fell 8.5 per cent to 60,105.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 293,567 in June, up from 284,837 in May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

home salesReal estate

Previous story
Evacuees from 100 Mile area, Ulkatcho First Nation head to Williams Lake
Next story
Death of young humpback shows tragic impact of ship collisions, 2 experts say

Just Posted

CityWest announced on July 12 a new expansion to the south parts of B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
CityWest expands south for the first time in 111 years

Prince Rupert’s homegrown talent, Alycia Butterworth is seen with Olympic Team Canada Running mate Regan Yee from Hazleton. The pair are running for gold in the 2020 Olympics in Japan starting July 19, 2021. (Photo: supplied A. Butterworth)
Prince Rupert runner jumps hurdles to make the 2020 Olympics

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

A newly created Sm’algyax Braille system will increase accessibility to the language for the visually impaired, Gitga’at Nation member and Sm’algyax Word ap developer Brendan Eshom announced, on July 9. (Photo: supplied)
Sm’algyax word app grows to include Braille alphabet