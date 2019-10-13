Scout Skibidee sits at a table full of wild-crafted remedies and treats at the second annual Sandspit Wild Harvest Festival in 2016. (File photo)

NCRD Board turns attention to Haida Gwaii

Fishing concerns, recreation commission, and Sandspit festival all receive focus

The North Coast Regional District held a board meeting on Sept. 20, with a number of highlights for Haida Gwaii on the docket.

The Sandspit Community Society’s application for support of their fifth annual Sandspit Wild Harvest Festival through the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Fabulous Festivals and Events program was supported by the board. The board also decided to appoint members to the Haida Gwaii Regional Recreation Commission.

The NCRD board agreed to support signing a letter to Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Andrew Wilkinson, requesting that the ministry conduct a study to identify the causes for the recent fishing related issues in the region.

In the electoral areas, the board decided to support an application to the Community Resiliency Investment Program for Electoral Area D’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The board also decided to adopt Bylaw 653 to establish a parks and trails service in Electoral Area E.

In other notes, the NCRD resolved to move ahead with appointing members to the Regional Recycling Advisory Committee. The Regional Recycling Transfer Station in Prince Rupert was shut down due to continued dumping of harmful materials, and the NCRD 2019-2022 strategic plan was approved.

Most Read