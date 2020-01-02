(Shannon Lough photo)

NCRD Briefs: Haida Gwaii

Board looking to get Towhill’s communications problems under control

The North Coast Regional District is working to fix the communication problems facing Towhill.

The NCRD board asked staff to investigate implementing a non-binding community survey regarding options for community space in the area, and to prepare communication of the process, at the Dec. 13 meeting.

The board also authorized the chair to sign a letter from Haida Gwaii communities to Telus regarding current telecommunications service in Towhill.

Two letters of support were sent to the Misty Isles Economic Development Society; one regarding an application to Gwaii Trust for their Visitor Exit Survey project, and the other on behalf of Haida Gwaii communities on the matter of an application to Gwaii Trust to develop a B.C. Hydro Community Energy Plan for Haida Gwaii.

Two bylaws were of note to Haida Gwaii, one establishing a reserve fund for the Tlell fire service, while another will regulate the number of buildings and structures in Sandspit.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii still topping NCRD agenda

The NCRD allocated $1,711,200 to various reserve funds:

Electoral Area Administration Capital and Planning: $282,800

Island Solid Waste Capital and Planning: $240,000

Regional Recycling Capital and Planning: $212,000

Electoral Area “E” Parks and Trails: $187,500

Electoral Areas “D” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $137,749

Area D Parks and Trails Service: $125,700

Sandspit Water Capital and Planning: $100,000

Sandspit Community Hall Capital and Planning: $80,000

Tlell Fire Protection and Rescue Service Area: $65,275

Mainland Recreation Area C Service: $56,339

Regional Solid Waste Management: $46,246

Electoral Areas “A” and “C” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $40,000

Haida Gwaii Recreation Capital and Planning: $40,000

Rural Land Use Planning Capital and Planning: $30,000

Electoral Areas “E” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $20,000

Sandspit Fire Capital and Planning: $20,000

General Administration Capital and Planning: $17,325

Mainland Recreation Area A Service: $11,066

All interest earned on the funding prior to its transfer to the reserves will be authorized to the Electoral Area Administration Capital and Planning Reserve Fund.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii news makers of 2019: Part 1

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii news makers of 2019: Part 2

