NCRD Briefs: Haida Gwaii

The North Coast Regional District is working to fix the communication problems facing Towhill.
The NCRD board asked staff to investigate implementing a non-binding community survey regarding options for community space in the area, and to prepare communication of the process, at the Dec. 13 meeting.
The board also authorized the chair to sign a letter from Haida Gwaii communities to Telus regarding current telecommunications service in Towhill.
Two letters of support were sent to the Misty Isles Economic Development Society; one regarding an application to Gwaii Trust for their Visitor Exit Survey project, and the other on behalf of Haida Gwaii communities on the matter of an application to Gwaii Trust to develop a B.C. Hydro Community Energy Plan for Haida Gwaii.
Two bylaws were of note to Haida Gwaii, one establishing a reserve fund for the Tlell fire service, while another will regulate the number of buildings and structures in Sandspit.
The NCRD allocated $1,711,200 to various reserve funds:
Electoral Area Administration Capital and Planning: $282,800
Island Solid Waste Capital and Planning: $240,000
Regional Recycling Capital and Planning: $212,000
Electoral Area “E” Parks and Trails: $187,500
Electoral Areas “D” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $137,749
Area D Parks and Trails Service: $125,700
Sandspit Water Capital and Planning: $100,000
Sandspit Community Hall Capital and Planning: $80,000
Tlell Fire Protection and Rescue Service Area: $65,275
Mainland Recreation Area C Service: $56,339
Regional Solid Waste Management: $46,246
Electoral Areas “A” and “C” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $40,000
Haida Gwaii Recreation Capital and Planning: $40,000
Rural Land Use Planning Capital and Planning: $30,000
Electoral Areas “E” Emergency Program Capital and Planning: $20,000
Sandspit Fire Capital and Planning: $20,000
General Administration Capital and Planning: $17,325
Mainland Recreation Area A Service: $11,066
All interest earned on the funding prior to its transfer to the reserves will be authorized to the Electoral Area Administration Capital and Planning Reserve Fund.
