NCRD briefs: Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii was the focus of the North Coast Regional District’s board meeting on Oct. 18, particularly initiatives for the community of Tlell.

Tlell topics

The board moved ahead with support of an application to the Commuity Emergency Preparedness Fund for the Tlell Firefighting Equipment Upgrade project. The Tlell fire department is seeking to acquire batteries for its new rescue truck, a 1,500 gallon portable water tank, as well as a 20’ equipment trailer and accompanying foam-carrying system so that they will be able to offer a marine firefighting course.

Reserve funds were also established for the Tlell Fire Protection and Rescue Service Area.

Haida Gwaii notes

The NCRD will be directing staff to work with the Misty Isles Economic Development Society to determine a cost estimate for a potential Haida Gwaii Connectivity Fibre Optic Cable Community Plan. Staff were also asked to assess an application out of Sandspit regarding their Northwestern Waterfront (Shingle Bay) Coastal Erosion Risk Assessment.

More than 500 residents from communities across Haida Gwaii signed a letter calling on community leaders to develop a concrete plan to address a number of concerns surrounding animal welfare on the islands. These included hiring an animal bylaw officer, develop an animal holding and adoption facility and institute animal bylaws that are uniform across the different towns on the islands. Appropriate support for animal welfare volunteers was also included as a main point of the letter.

Alex Kurial | Journalist