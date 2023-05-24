An 18-year old from Chilliwack is to appear in court in June after being caught for going 209 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway, failing to stop at a speed check, and carrying a fake driver’s license. (BC Highway Patrol)

Need for speed: Motorcycle clocked at almost double the speed limit on Coquihalla

18-year-old Chilliwack man had failed to stop at speed check 2 days earlier

An 18-year-old from Chilliwack seemed to be auditioning for the new Fast and the Furious movie on the Coquihalla Highway, but his story ended in Merritt.

On Sunday, May 14 around 7 p.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer was conducting a speed check on the Coquihalla at Juliet Bridge (exit 238) when they observed a motorcycle going northbound travelling at 191 kilometres per hour in a 100 km zone.

The officer believed the description of the motorcycle matched one that failed to stop at a police check two days earlier, on Friday, May 12. After determining it was the same motorcycle, instead of chasing after it, the officer called ahead to the Merritt RCMP to let them know that the driver was heading that way.

Upon arrival into Merritt, the driver reached a top speed of 209 km/h. When he took the exit into Merritt and arrived at the intersection of Voght Street, an officer was there waiting for him. The 18-year-old noticed the police officer and attempted to make a u-turn and flee the scene. During the attempt, he wiped out and the officer quickly put him into custody.

After being taken into custody, it was confirmed to be the same motorcycle that didn’t stop at a police check on May 12. The motorcycle was impounded. It was also discovered that the 18-year-old driver was also a novice (N) driver and was also carrying a fake license. He has been released from custody but faces multiple charges and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

“Motorcycle safety can not be overstated,” said BC Highway Patrol officer J.R. Michaud. “You aren’t inside the metal frame of a larger vehicle that could protect you in the event of a collision. Riding a motorcycle in this manner shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that BC Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries.”

