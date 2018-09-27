Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Bryce Williams speaks at the Thursday morning announcement. (James Smith)

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Amazon announced plans to build a 450,000 square foot facility on Tsawwassen First Nation lands on Thursday morning (Sept. 27).

The facility will create more than 700 full-time jobs, and will join an existing network of Amazon facilities in Delta and New Westminster. Books, toys, home goods and small electronics will be packed and shipped at the facility.

“Tsawwassen First Nation welcomes Amazon to our Lands,” said Chief Bryce Williams in a press release. “This is a promising advancement that will continue to unlock the potential of TFN as a leading development partner and key economic driver in Metro Vancouver, and we thank our partners GWL Realty Advisors and HOOPP for their roles in bringing this exciting agreement to fruition.”

“For our Members, TFN’s economic development represents reconciliation in action. The investments we’ve made in infrastructure, and the industrial and commercial projects that we’re moving forward, are creating opportunity and contributing to our community’s long-term economic sustainability. Initiatives like Amazon’s Lower Mainland fulfillment facility have the potential to play an important role in a strong, prosperous and united TFN,” he said.

The new facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment centre in B.C., where it employs more than 800 people. The company also employs 1,500 people at its Vancouver tech hub.

“Amazon is once again choosing British Columbia to create good jobs,” said Premier John Horgan in a press release. “This expansion will bring more opportunity for the people of Tsawwassen First Nation and the Lower Mainland.”

Glenn Sommerville, director of Amazon Operations in Canada, thanked the “network of support” that was received from the Tsawwassen First Nation, and provincial and community leaders.

“Since first opening in British Columbia in 2012, we credit our exciting growth to the incredible customers and outstanding workforce of the Lower Mainland community,” said Sommerville.


